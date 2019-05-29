Durão Barroso, Estela Barbot e Medina vão a Bilderberg

Há novos representantes portugueses numa das conferências mais exclusivas do mundo. Além de Durão Barroso, no encontro vão estar também Fernando Medina e Estela Barbot ao encontro do grupo Bilderberg, que se vai realizar entre 30 de maio e 2 de junho, em Montreux, na Suíça.

No ano passado, a escolha de Durão Barroso recaiu sobre duas mulheres: Paula Amorim, que lidera o Conselho de Administração da Galp Energia, e Isabel Mota, presidente do Conselho de Administração da Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian. Este ano, vão estar presentes o presidente da Câmara de Lisboa e a administradora da REN.

Este encontro anual realiza-se desde 1954, e junta cerca de 130 líderes e figuras relevantes da indústria, finanças e media. O objetivo é fazer uma ponte entre a Europa e a América do Norte, sendo que aproximadamente dois terços dos participantes são do Velho Continente e os restantes são norte-americanos.

São 11 os tópicos que vão ser discutidos na reunião deste ano. Entre eles preocupações atuais como as alterações climáticas e a ética da inteligência artificial, bem como pontos de incerteza e tensão internacional, como o Brexit, China e Rússia. Para além disso, haverá ainda tempo para olhar para o futuro e pensar no que se segue para a Europa ou até na importância do espaço.

Veja aqui a lista completa dos convidados:

Abrams, Stacey (USA), Founder and Chair, Fair Fight

Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Member, House of Lords

Albers, Isabel (BEL), Editorial Director, De Tijd / L’Echo

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Arbour, Louise (CAN), Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Arrimadas, Inés (ESP), Party Leader, Ciudadanos

Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO

Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Balta, Evren (TUR), Associate Professor of Political Science, Özyegin University

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés

Barbot, Estela (PRT), Member of the Board and Audit Committee, REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais)

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission

Barton, Dominic (CAN), Senior Partner and former Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Adviser Europe and G20, Office of the President of the Republic of France

Boos, Hans-Christian (DEU), CEO and Founder, Arago GmbH

Bostrom, Nick (UK), Director, Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), Chairman, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

Buitenweg, Kathalijne (NLD), MP, Green Party

Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Thales Group

Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England

Casado, Pablo (ESP), President, Partido Popular

Ceviköz, Ahmet Ünal (TUR), MP, Republican People’s Party (CHP)

Champagne, François Philippe (CAN), Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw, Alphabet Inc.

Croiset van Uchelen, Arnold (NLD), Partner, Allen & Overy LLP

Daniels, Matthew (USA), New space and technology projects, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Davignon, Etienne (BEL), Minister of State

Demiralp, Selva (TUR), Professor of Economics, Koç University

Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Ellis, James O. (USA), Chairman, Users’ Advisory Group, National Space Council

Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Findsen, Lars (DNK), Director, Danish Defence Intelligence Service

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters

Garton Ash, Timothy (GBR), Professor of European Studies, Oxford University

Gnodde, Richard J. (IRL), CEO, Goldman Sachs International

Godement, François (FRA), Senior Adviser for Asia, Institut Montaigne

Grant, Adam M. (USA), Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

Hanappi-Egger, Edeltraud (AUT), Rector, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner

Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union

Hirayama, Martina (CHE), State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners

Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd.

Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

Jost, Sonja (DEU), CEO, DexLeChem

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kerameus, Niki K. (GRC), MP; Partner, Kerameus & Partners

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Annegret (DEU), Leader, CDU

Krastev, Ivan (BUL), Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kristersson, Ulf (SWE), Leader of the Moderate Party

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Kushner, Jared (USA), Senior Advisor to the President, The White House

Le Maire, Bruno (FRA), Minister of Finance

Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group and Umicore

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Trustees; Helsinki Graduate School of Economics

Lund, Helge (GBR), Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, Novo Nordisk AS

Maurer, Ueli (CHE), President of the Swiss Federation and Federal Councillor of Finance

Mazur, Sara (SWE), Director, Investor AB

McArdle, Megan (USA), Columnist, The Washington Post

McCaskill, Claire (USA), Former Senator; Analyst, NBC News

Medina, Fernando (PRT), Mayor of Lisbon

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Monzón, Javier (ESP), Chairman, PRISA

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft

Netherlands, His Majesty the King of the (NLD)

Nora, Dominique (FRA), Managing Editor, L’Obs

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

Pagoulatos, George (GRC), Vice-President of ELIAMEP, Professor; Athens University of Economics

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, TITAN Cement Company S.A.

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pienkowska, Jolanta (POL), Anchor woman, journalist

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Senior Director, National Security Council

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.

Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister

Renzi, Matteo (ITA), Former Prime Minister; Senator, Senate of the Italian Republic

Rockström, Johan (SWE), Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sanger, David E. (USA), National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Sarts, Janis (INT), Director, NATO StratCom Centre of Excellence

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc.

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Seres, Silvija (NOR), Independent Investor

Shafik, Minouche (GBR), Director, The London School of Economics and Political Science

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MP, European Parliament

Singer, Peter Warren (USA), Strategist, New America

Sitti, Metin (TUR), Professor, Koç University; Director, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Snyder, Timothy (USA), Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Solhjell, Bård Vegar (NOR), CEO, WWF – Norway

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), Co-Founder, Deepmind

Supino, Pietro (CHE), Publisher and Chairman, Tamedia Group

Teuteberg, Linda (DEU), General Secretary, Free Democratic Party

Thiam, Tidjane (CHE), CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Trzaskowski, Rafal (POL), Mayor of Warsaw

Tucker, Mark (GBR), Group Chairman, HSBC Holding plc

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP, Conservative Party

Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council

Uhl, Jessica (NLD), CFO and Exectuive Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Vestergaard Knudsen, Ulrik (DNK), Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Walker, Darren (USA), President, Ford Foundation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wolf, Martin H. (GBR), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia

Zetsche, Dieter (DEU), Former Chairman, Daimler AG

(Notícia atualizada às 15h30)