Durão Barroso, Estela Barbot e Medina vão a Bilderberg
A comitiva portuguesa que vai ao encontro do grupo Bilderberg será composta pelo presidente da Câmara de Lisboa e pela administradora da REN, para além de Durão Barroso.
Há novos representantes portugueses numa das conferências mais exclusivas do mundo. Além de Durão Barroso, no encontro vão estar também Fernando Medina e Estela Barbot ao encontro do grupo Bilderberg, que se vai realizar entre 30 de maio e 2 de junho, em Montreux, na Suíça.
No ano passado, a escolha de Durão Barroso recaiu sobre duas mulheres: Paula Amorim, que lidera o Conselho de Administração da Galp Energia, e Isabel Mota, presidente do Conselho de Administração da Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian. Este ano, vão estar presentes o presidente da Câmara de Lisboa e a administradora da REN.
Este encontro anual realiza-se desde 1954, e junta cerca de 130 líderes e figuras relevantes da indústria, finanças e media. O objetivo é fazer uma ponte entre a Europa e a América do Norte, sendo que aproximadamente dois terços dos participantes são do Velho Continente e os restantes são norte-americanos.
São 11 os tópicos que vão ser discutidos na reunião deste ano. Entre eles preocupações atuais como as alterações climáticas e a ética da inteligência artificial, bem como pontos de incerteza e tensão internacional, como o Brexit, China e Rússia. Para além disso, haverá ainda tempo para olhar para o futuro e pensar no que se segue para a Europa ou até na importância do espaço.
Veja aqui a lista completa dos convidados:
- Abrams, Stacey (USA), Founder and Chair, Fair Fight
- Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Member, House of Lords
- Albers, Isabel (BEL), Editorial Director, De Tijd / L’Echo
- Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore
- Arbour, Louise (CAN), Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Arrimadas, Inés (ESP), Party Leader, Ciudadanos
- Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO
- Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Balta, Evren (TUR), Associate Professor of Political Science, Özyegin University
- Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés
- Barbot, Estela (PRT), Member of the Board and Audit Committee, REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais)
- Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission
- Barton, Dominic (CAN), Senior Partner and former Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company
- Beaune, Clément (FRA), Adviser Europe and G20, Office of the President of the Republic of France
- Boos, Hans-Christian (DEU), CEO and Founder, Arago GmbH
- Bostrom, Nick (UK), Director, Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University
- Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander
- Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), Chairman, Norwegian University of Science and Technology
- Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum
- Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA
- Buitenweg, Kathalijne (NLD), MP, Green Party
- Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Thales Group
- Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England
- Casado, Pablo (ESP), President, Partido Popular
- Ceviköz, Ahmet Ünal (TUR), MP, Republican People’s Party (CHP)
- Champagne, François Philippe (CAN), Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
- Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw, Alphabet Inc.
- Croiset van Uchelen, Arnold (NLD), Partner, Allen & Overy LLP
- Daniels, Matthew (USA), New space and technology projects, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Davignon, Etienne (BEL), Minister of State
- Demiralp, Selva (TUR), Professor of Economics, Koç University
- Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform
- Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE
- Ellis, James O. (USA), Chairman, Users’ Advisory Group, National Space Council
- Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Il Fatto Quotidiano
- Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University
- Findsen, Lars (DNK), Director, Danish Defence Intelligence Service
- Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters
- Garton Ash, Timothy (GBR), Professor of European Studies, Oxford University
- Gnodde, Richard J. (IRL), CEO, Goldman Sachs International
- Godement, François (FRA), Senior Adviser for Asia, Institut Montaigne
- Grant, Adam M. (USA), Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
- Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV
- Hanappi-Egger, Edeltraud (AUT), Rector, Vienna University of Economics and Business
- Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner
- Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union
- Hirayama, Martina (CHE), State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation
- Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC
- Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners
- Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd.
- Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC
- Jost, Sonja (DEU), CEO, DexLeChem
- Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
- Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies
- Kerameus, Niki K. (GRC), MP; Partner, Kerameus & Partners
- Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.
- Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.
- Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University
- Kramp-Karrenbauer, Annegret (DEU), Leader, CDU
- Krastev, Ivan (BUL), Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies
- Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
- Kristersson, Ulf (SWE), Leader of the Moderate Party
- Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group
- Kushner, Jared (USA), Senior Advisor to the President, The White House
- Le Maire, Bruno (FRA), Minister of Finance
- Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence
- Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group and Umicore
- Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Trustees; Helsinki Graduate School of Economics
- Lund, Helge (GBR), Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, Novo Nordisk AS
- Maurer, Ueli (CHE), President of the Swiss Federation and Federal Councillor of Finance
- Mazur, Sara (SWE), Director, Investor AB
- McArdle, Megan (USA), Columnist, The Washington Post
- McCaskill, Claire (USA), Former Senator; Analyst, NBC News
- Medina, Fernando (PRT), Mayor of Lisbon
- Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP
- Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
- Monzón, Javier (ESP), Chairman, PRISA
- Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates
- Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft
- Netherlands, His Majesty the King of the (NLD)
- Nora, Dominique (FRA), Managing Editor, L’Obs
- O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.
- Pagoulatos, George (GRC), Vice-President of ELIAMEP, Professor; Athens University of Economics
- Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, TITAN Cement Company S.A.
- Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute
- Pienkowska, Jolanta (POL), Anchor woman, journalist
- Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Senior Director, National Security Council
- Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.
- Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister
- Renzi, Matteo (ITA), Former Prime Minister; Senator, Senate of the Italian Republic
- Rockström, Johan (SWE), Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
- Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary
- Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister
- Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
- Sanger, David E. (USA), National Security Correspondent, The New York Times
- Sarts, Janis (INT), Director, NATO StratCom Centre of Excellence
- Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory
- Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
- Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc.
- Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue
- Seres, Silvija (NOR), Independent Investor
- Shafik, Minouche (GBR), Director, The London School of Economics and Political Science
- Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MP, European Parliament
- Singer, Peter Warren (USA), Strategist, New America
- Sitti, Metin (TUR), Professor, Koç University; Director, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems
- Snyder, Timothy (USA), Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University
- Solhjell, Bård Vegar (NOR), CEO, WWF – Norway
- Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO
- Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), Co-Founder, Deepmind
- Supino, Pietro (CHE), Publisher and Chairman, Tamedia Group
- Teuteberg, Linda (DEU), General Secretary, Free Democratic Party
- Thiam, Tidjane (CHE), CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG
- Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital
- Trzaskowski, Rafal (POL), Mayor of Warsaw
- Tucker, Mark (GBR), Group Chairman, HSBC Holding plc
- Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP, Conservative Party
- Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council
- Uhl, Jessica (NLD), CFO and Exectuive Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc
- Vestergaard Knudsen, Ulrik (DNK), Deputy Secretary-General, OECD
- Walker, Darren (USA), President, Ford Foundation
- Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
- Wolf, Martin H. (GBR), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times
- Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia
- Zetsche, Dieter (DEU), Former Chairman, Daimler AG
