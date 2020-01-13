Estes são todos os nomeados para os Óscares de 2020

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood já revelou todos os nomeados para os Óscares de 2020. São muitos os candidatos nas 24 categorias a concurso, com “Era Uma Vez… em Hollywood”, “Joker” e “O Irlandês” a destacarem-se, apresentando-se como os principais candidatos à estatueta de melhor filme.

Veja a lista completa dos nomeados às estatuetas que serão entregues madrugada de 9 para 10 de fevereiro:

Melhor Filme

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Melhor Realizador

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Melhor Atriz Principal

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Melhor Ator Principal

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Melhor Ator Secundário

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Melhor Guião Original

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Melhor Guião Adaptado

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

Melhor Filme de Animação

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World””

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Melhor Documentário

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Melhor Cinematografia

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Melhor Guarda-Roupa

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Melhor Edição

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Melhor Design de Produção

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Melhor Caracterização

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Melhor Canção Original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Melhor Edição de Som

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Melhor Mistura de Som

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Melhor Curta-Metragem

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Melhor Curta-Metragem (Animação)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Melhor Curta-Metragem (Documentário)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”