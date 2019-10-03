Queijos, laranjas, porco e derivados são alguns dos produtos agrícolas e alimentares que os EUA importam de Portugal e que vão ser alvo da nova taxa adicional de 25%, imposta pela Administração Trump. A lista é extensa e inclui 92 categorias específicas de produtos referentes ao mercado português.

Para além de um conjunto alargado de queijos e de iogurtes, a lista publicada pelo governo norte-americano abrange ainda alguns sumos, concentrados e não concentrados, bem como as laranjas, as tangerinas e as clementinas, os limões e até as cerejas. A carne de porco e derivados também vão pagar este novo imposto.

A medida sancionatória contra a União Europeia — que foi aprovada pela Organização Mundial do Comércio depois de se concluir que foram concedidos apoios ilegais à fabricante Airbus — também vai abranger vários mariscos importados de Portugal. Inclui, por exemplo, as amêijoas, o berbigão, o mexilhão e as navalhas.

Mas na lista de Donald Trump não estão alguns produtos bem nacionais. Não inclui o tomate português nem as azeitonas portuguesas. E no que toca ao azeite, tem apenas impacto na Alemanha, Espanha e Reino Unido, segundo a lista divulgada pelo governo dos EUA.

Este novo imposto deverá ter um impacto negativo em empresas exportadoras. Esse impacto deverá refletir-se também na economia, sendo que, se a taxa entrar em vigor a 18 de outubro, como está previsto, a UE já avisou que vai retaliar.

Conheça a lista dos produtos portugueses afetados (em inglês):