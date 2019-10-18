É quase uma centena de categorias de produtos que os portugueses exportam para os Estados Unidos, e que vão passar a estar sujeitos a uma taxa adicional imposta pela Administração Trump. A partir desta sexta-feira, produtos como laranjas, queijos, porco e derivados vão ser taxados em mais 25% quando entrarem em território norte-americano.

A medida sancionatória contra a União Europeia (UE) foi aprovada pela Organização Mundial do Comércio depois de se concluir que foram concedidos apoios ilegais à fabricante Airbus. Entre os produtos afetados incluem-se também mariscos importados de Portugal, como amêijoas, berbigão, mexilhão e navalhas.

Contudo, ainda há certos produtos nacionais que escaparam à lista de Donald Trump, como o tomate português e as azeitonas. O mesmo acontece com o azeite, que se “safa” desta taxa, enquanto na Alemanha, em Espanha e no Reino Unido é afetado, segundo a lista divulgada pelo Governo norte-americano.

Este novo imposto deverá ter um impacto negativo em empresas exportadoras, acabando também por refletir-se na economia. A medida entra em vigor esta sexta-feira e, caso a UE cumpra o prometido, vai retaliar.

A maioria das sanções será aplicada às importações da França, Alemanha, Espanha e Reino Unido, “os quatro países por trás dos subsídios ilegais” concedidos à Airbus, mas Portugal também está incluido. Conheça a lista dos produtos portugueses afetados pelas novas sações.

Lista de produtos portugueses afetados pelas tarifas de Trump (em inglês):