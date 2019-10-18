A partir de hoje, estes produtos portugueses pagam mais para entrar nos EUA
Laranjas, queijos, porco e mariscos portugueses vão passar a ter uma taxa de 25% quando exportados para os Estados Unidos. Mas há mais produtos, conheça a lista.
É quase uma centena de categorias de produtos que os portugueses exportam para os Estados Unidos, e que vão passar a estar sujeitos a uma taxa adicional imposta pela Administração Trump. A partir desta sexta-feira, produtos como laranjas, queijos, porco e derivados vão ser taxados em mais 25% quando entrarem em território norte-americano.
A medida sancionatória contra a União Europeia (UE) foi aprovada pela Organização Mundial do Comércio depois de se concluir que foram concedidos apoios ilegais à fabricante Airbus. Entre os produtos afetados incluem-se também mariscos importados de Portugal, como amêijoas, berbigão, mexilhão e navalhas.
Contudo, ainda há certos produtos nacionais que escaparam à lista de Donald Trump, como o tomate português e as azeitonas. O mesmo acontece com o azeite, que se “safa” desta taxa, enquanto na Alemanha, em Espanha e no Reino Unido é afetado, segundo a lista divulgada pelo Governo norte-americano.
Este novo imposto deverá ter um impacto negativo em empresas exportadoras, acabando também por refletir-se na economia. A medida entra em vigor esta sexta-feira e, caso a UE cumpra o prometido, vai retaliar.
A maioria das sanções será aplicada às importações da França, Alemanha, Espanha e Reino Unido, “os quatro países por trás dos subsídios ilegais” concedidos à Airbus, mas Portugal também está incluido. Conheça a lista dos produtos portugueses afetados pelas novas sações.
Lista de produtos portugueses afetados pelas tarifas de Trump (em inglês):
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, subject to Ch 4 US note 16 (quota)
- Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, subject to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4
- Pork other than ham and shoulder and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers
- Pecorino cheese, from sheep’s milk, in original loaves, not suitable for grating
- Yogurt, not in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa
- Butter subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 6
- Butter not subject to general note 15 and in excess of quota in chapter 4 additional U.S. note 6
- Processed cheese (incl. mixtures), nesoi, w/cow’s milk, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 16 to Ch. 4, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/o cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not GN15
- Fruit, nesoi, frozen, whether or not previously steamed or boiled
- Pork sausages and similar products of pork, pork offal or blood; food preparations based on these products
- Cherries, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
- Peaches (excluding nectarines), otherwise prepared or preserved, not elsewhere specified or included
- Mixtures of fruit or other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi (excluding tropical fruit salad)
- Cherry juice, concentrated or not concentrated
- Juice of any single vegetable, other than tomato, concentrated or not concentrated
- Butter substitute dairy spreads, over 45% butterfat weight, not subj to gen note 15 and in excess of quota in ch. 4 additional US note 14
- Other dairy spreads, not butter substitutes or of a type provided for in chapter 4 additional US note 1
- Processed cheese (incl. mixtures), nesoi, n/o 0.5% by wt. butterfat, not grated or powdered, subject to Ch4 US note 23, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from cheddar cheese, not subj. to add. US note 18 to Ch.4, not GN15
- Prepared or preserved pork hams and cuts thereof, not containing cereals or vegetables, nesoi
- Pork shoulders and cuts thereof, boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers
- Prepared or preserved pork shoulders and cuts thereof, other than boned and cooked and packed in airtight containers
- Prepared or preserved pork, not containing cereals or vegetables, nesoi
- Prepared or preserved pork, nesoi
- Fats and oils derived from milk, other than butter or dairy spreads, subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 14
- Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add. US note 22 to Ch. 4
- Gruyere-process cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add. US note 22 to Ch. 4
- Blue-veined cheese, nesoi, in original loaves, subject to add. US note 17 to Ch. 4
- Cheddar cheese, neosi, subject to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4
- Cheddar cheese, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 of the HTS or to add. US note 18 to Ch. 4
- Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese, nesoi, from cow’s milk, subject to add. US note 21 to Ch. 4
- Romano, Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese, nesoi, from cow’s milk, not subj to GN 15 or Ch4 US note 21
- Swiss or Emmentaler cheese with eye formation, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 25 to Ch. 4
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from swiss, emmentaler or gruyere, subj. to add. US note 22 to Ch.4, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/cows milk, w/butterfat o/0.5% by wt, not subject to Ch4 US note 16, not GN15
- Mussels, prepared or preserved
- Currant and berry fruit jellies
- Pears, otherwise prepared or preserved, nesoi
- Pear juice, concentrated or not concentrated
- Prune juice, concentrated or not concentrated
- Yogurt, in dry form, whether or not flavored or containing add fruit or cocoa, not subject to gen nte 15 or add. US nte 10 to Ch.4
- Fermented milk o/than dried fermented milk or o/than dried milk with added lactic ferments
- Curdled milk/cream/kephir & other fermentd or acid. milk/cream subject to add US note 10 to Ch.4
- Butter substitute dairy spreads, over 45% butterfat weight, subject to quota pursuant to chapter 4 additional US note 14
- Fresh (unripened/uncured) cheddar cheese, cheese/subs for cheese cont or proc from cheddar cheese, not subj to Ch4 US note 18, not GN15
- Fresh (unripened/uncured) Italian-type cheeses from cow milk, cheese/substitutes cont or proc therefrom, subj to Ch4 US nte 21, not GN15
- Fresh (unrip./uncured) Italian-type cheeses from cow milk, cheese/substitutes cont or proc therefrom, not subj to Ch4 US note 21 or GN15
- Fresh (unripened/uncured) Swiss/emmentaler cheeses exc eye formation, gruyere-process cheese and cheese cont or proc. from such, not subj ..
- Romano, reggiano, provolone, provoletti, sbrinz and goya, made from cow’s milk, grated or powdered, subject to add US note 21 to Ch.4
- Romano, reggiano, provolone, provoletti, sbrinz and goya, made from cow’s milk, grated or powdered, not subj to Ch4 US nte 21 or GN15
- Cheese containing or processed from american-type cheese (except cheddar), grated or powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4
- Cheese containing or processed from italian-type cheeses made from cow’s milk, grated or powdered, subject to add US note 21 to Ch. 4
- Cheese containing or processed from italian-type cheeses made from cow’s milk, grated or powdered, not subject to add US note 21 to Ch. 4
- Cheese (including mixtures), nesoi, n/o 0.5% by wt. of butterfat, grated or powdered, not subject to add US note 23 to Ch. 4
- Cheese (including mixtures), nesoi, o/0.5% by wt of butterfat, w/cow’s milk, grated or powdered, not subject to add US note 16 to Ch. 4
- Stilton cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 24 to Ch. 4
- Blue-veined cheese (except roquefort), processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen. note 15 or add. US note 17 to Ch. 4
- Cheddar cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or in add US note 18 to Ch. 4
- Colby cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4
- Colby cheese, processed, not grated or powdered, not subject to gen note 15 or add US note 19 to Ch. 4
- Processed cheeses made from sheep’s milk, including mixtures of such cheeses, not grated or powdered
- Processed cheese cont/procd fr american-type cheese (ex cheddar), not grated/powdered, subject to add US note 19 to Ch. 4, not GN15
- Processed cheese cont/procd from italian-type, not grated/powdered, not subject to add US note 21 to Ch. 4, not GN15
- Stilton cheese, nesoi, in original loaves, subject to add. US note 24 to Ch. 4
- Stilton cheese, nesoi, not in original loaves, subject to add. US note 24 to Ch. 4
- Goya cheese from cow’s milk, not in original loaves, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 21 to Ch. 4
- Reggiano, Parmesan, Provolone, and Provoletti cheese, nesoi, not from cow’s milk, not subject to gen. note 15
- Colby cheese, nesoi, subject to add. US note 19 to Ch. 4 and entered pursuant to its provisions
- Colby cheese, nesoi, not subject to gen. note 15 or to add. US note 19 to Ch. 4
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese(incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/romano/reggiano/parmesan/provolone/etc, f/cow milk, not subj. Ch4 US note 21, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from blue-veined cheese, subj. to add. US note 17 to Ch.4, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from blue-veined cheese, not subj. to add. US note 17 to Ch.4, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from Am. cheese except cheddar, subj. to add. US note 19 to Ch.4, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/ or from swiss, emmentaler or gruyere, not subj. Ch4 US note 22, not GN15
- Cheeses & subst. for cheese (incl. mixt.), nesoi, w/butterfat n/o 0.5% by wt, not subject to add. US note 23 to Ch. 4, not GN15
- Oranges, fresh or dried
- Mandarins and other similar citrus hybrids including tangerines, satsumas, clementines, wilkings, fresh or dried
- Clementines, fresh or dried, other
- Lemons, fresh or dried
- Cherries, provisionally preserved, but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
- Cherries, dried
- Prepared or preserved pork offal, including mixtures
- Mussels, containing fish meats or in prepared mealsProducts of clams, cockles, and arkshells containing fish meat; prepared meals
- Razor clams, in airtight containers, prepared or preserved, nesoi
- Boiled clams in immediate airtight containers, the contents of which do not exceed 680 g gross weight
- Clams, prepared or preserved, excluding boiled clams, in immediate airtight containers, nesoi
- Clams, prepared or preserved, other than in airtight containers
- Cockles and arkshells, prepared or preserved
- Products of molluscs nesoi containing fish meat; prepared meals of molluscs nesoi
- Molluscs nesoi, prepared or preserved
